DUBLIN, June 1 Russia's aviation sector has hit bottom, but the industry in South America still has challenges ahead of it, the head of one of the world's biggest aviation leasing companies told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Russia we feel has hit the bottom. Discussions with Russian carriers we are having now no longer centre around handing capacity back," Aengus Kelly, chief executive of AerCap, the world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, told Reuters.

"I'd say it's too soon to say they are looking to add material capacity, but we are having discussions about the future that have some optimism in them," he said on the sidelines of the annual International Air Transport Association meeting in Dublin.

He said the company had taken back 35 planes from Russia, but still controlled 16 percent of the market there.

However, the situation remains tough in South America, where economies are struggling and carriers have been cutting back capacity.

"South America has challenges ahead of it, but we believe in it longer term," Kelly said, adding AerCap had taken planes out of the continent during the recent economic turmoil.

One of the topics for executives meeting in Dublin will be profitability of the industry, and Kelly said the aviation leasing sector needed more companies to list to convince investors to put time and money into researching the sector.

AerCap is the largest listed company in the aviation leasing space.

"It's great that Bank Of China went public," Kelly said, referring to Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd . "It would be great if we saw CIT go public or ACG (Aviation Capital Group)."

Sources told Reuters this week that U.S. lender CIT Group Inc had kicked off the sale of its aircraft leasing assets.

In terms of orders, Kelly said AerCap was not interested in buying the new CS100 jets from Bombardier, despite Delta Air Lines' decision to buy 75, saying the plane needed a larger customer base before AerCap would consider buying any.

"From our standpoint we have to buy airplanes that retain their value longer term and value retention is driven by a large customer base," Kelly said. "One customer doesn't create a customer base."

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare separately on Wednesday told Reuters he was confident of more deals like the one with Delta. (Reporting by Conor Humphries and Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)