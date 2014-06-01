* Sales chief says not affected by Bombardier issue
DOHA, June 1 European planemaker Airbus
said the schedule for its A320neo jet was unaffected after
smaller rival Bombardier called a halt to testing on its CSeries
jet, which uses a similar engine to that planned for the
A320neo.
"It should not affect us in the slightest, this is a
different engine," sales chief John Leahy told journalists after
Airbus on Sunday signed a purchase order with Air New Zealand
for 14 jets.
Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jetliner suffered an
"engine-related incident" during stationary maintenance testing
on Thursday and the company said it was investigating the
incident with engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp.
The A320neo, Airbus's revamped version of its popular
narrowbody A320 jet, will be powered by a Pratt engine similar
to the CSeries.
"It's unfortunate to see something like that happening but
it's not affecting us," Leahy added.
The Air New Zealand order, worth $1.6 billion at list
prices, comprises 10 A320neo aircraft, one A320ceo, and three
A321neo aircraft. The planes will be deployed on the airline's
Tasman and Pacific Island services, Air New Zealand Chief
Executive Christopher Luxon said.
A decision on the engines would be made by the end of the
year, he said.
Reuters had reported the airline was close to an order on
Saturday.
At the signing event, which took place during the
International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in
Doha, Airbus's Leahy also said the planemaker was close to a
decision on whether to revamp its 20-year old A330 model.
"We're studying it very carefully. Watch this space," Leahy
told journalists.
Luxon also said Air New Zealand's first 787-9 Boeing
Dreamliner plane was due to arrive in mid-July and it would be
employed on routes to Perth. The airline is the launch customer
for the stretched version of the Dreamliner. It is due to
receive a further two Dreamliners before the end of the year and
these will be used on routes to Shanghai and Tokyo.
