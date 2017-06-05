CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 AirBaltic is planning to
buy at least 14 new planes with more than 100 seats to replace
the turboprops in its fleet, with planemakers Bombardier
or Embraer in the running, the
Latvian-based airline's CEO said on Monday.
"We asked interested parties to come and make us an offer.
That's happening right now," AirBaltic's Martin Gauss told
Reuters on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in
Mexico. He said a decision would be made this year, although not
in time for the Paris airshow later this month.
The order would be for 14 planes for delivery from 2020,
likely with options for more, Gauss said.
He also said Latvia is aiming to sell a stake in the carrier
late this year or early next year and that teaser documents had
been sent out to interested parties.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Bill Trott)