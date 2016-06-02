DUBLIN, June 2 Airbus expects to
announce positive news on demand for A350-900 and A350-1000 jets
in coming weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday.
He declined to elaborate on the potential announcement,
which coincides with a traditional pick-up in aircraft
negotiations ahead of the Farnborough Airshow in July.
Speaking separately, two industry sources said UK airline
Virgin Atlantic was close to reaching a final deal to buy close
to 10 A350-1000 jets, which seat 366 people.
A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said, "We are currently
evaluating our future fleet requirements to ensure that any new
aircraft we introduce will provide the best possible outcome for
our customers and our business. We have not yet confirmed our
decision but we will provide an update as soon as we can."
A spokeswoman for Airbus said, "We do not comment on
discussions with our customers".
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Conor Humphries)