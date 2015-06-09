(Adds dateline, more detail on deal, comment from Qantas and
American)
MIAMI/SYDNEY, June 9 Qantas Airways Ltd
and American Airlines Group Inc are stepping up their
alliance, announcing on Tuesday that the U.S. carrier will
operate a direct flight from Los Angeles to Sydney for the first
time.
Qantas will also resume flights from Sydney to San Francisco
as the two airlines shift their four-year-old joint venture to a
revenue sharing agreement.
The new flights, due to begin in December, will boost air
capacity between Australia and the mainland United States by
around 9 percent.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said a lower Australian dollar should
lead to significant growth in the number of Americans flying to
Australia.
"We think that has the potential of increasing the demand
dramatically," Joyce said of the new deal, adding that Qantas
expected a boom in the technology industry in Silicon valley to
underpin its return to San Francisco.
"We expect it to be a new generative market for us," he said
at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual
meeting in Miami.
Qantas abandoned its Sydney to San Francisco route in 2011
when it decided to shift flights to Dallas, a major hub for
American Airlines.
Beginning in December, American will fly daily between Los
Angeles and Sydney, while Qantas will fly on peak days between
Sydney and San Francisco, increasing frequency to six flights a
week in January 2016.
American will operate using Boeing Co 777-300ER
widebody aircraft, the companies said.
American Airlines Chairman and Chief Executive Doug Parker
said the expanded partnership deal would make both airlines
stronger global competitors.
"Strengthening those ties has provided us with a solid
foundation to introduce American-operated flights into the
Australian region," Parker said in a joint statement.
Asked whether the deal would lead to lower trans-Pacific
fares, Joyce said he did not believe "the capacity will take
that long to absorb."
Australia had seen "a little bit of weakness" in the number
of Australians going to places like Honolulu "but it's not
dramatic," he added.
The airlines said they will ask the U.S. government for
antitrust immunity for the new service.
The U.S. Department of Transportation currently is reviewing
an application for antitrust immunity for a Delta Air Lines Inc
and Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV joint
venture.
Delta has said there is potential for a similar venture with
Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Jeffrey Dastin in MIAMI and Jane
Wardell in SYDNEY; Editing by Victoria Bryan, Christian Plumb
and Phil Berlowitz)