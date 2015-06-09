(Corrects to say "optimal size" not minimum in paragraph 2)
By Alwyn Scott
MIAMI, June 9 Air travelers are all too familiar
with carry-on bag anxiety: the feeling sparked by last-minute
and sometimes seemingly arbitrary decisions that a piece of
luggage is too large to fit in the overhead bin.
On Monday, the world's aviation trade organization, which
also focuses on weighty issues such as flight safety and airline
profitability, announced an "optimal size" standard and an
effort to get world airlines to sign on to the move.
The goal is to give airlines and passengers assurance that
compliant bags can board the plane, no questions asked.
"It'll reduce fights between gate agents and passengers,"
Thomas Windmuller, a vice president of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA), said at the group's annual meeting
in Miami.
However, the new size is slightly smaller than many current
standards. At 21.5 inches (55 cm) by 13.5 inches (35 cm) by 7.5
inches (20 cm), including wheels, that is slightly smaller than
the 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches that United Airlines
, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines
currently allow.
IATA worked with plane makers Boeing and Airbus
to find a size guaranteed to fit in bins of planes with
120 seats or more, at least a 737 or A319. Travelers on smaller
regional aircraft still take the risk of bags being barred from
boarding.
IATA said it is talking with major luggage brands, including
Tumi and Samsonite, on making bags at the new size, which it
expects will be available this year.
Manufacturer Crown Luggage of China has already produced
sample suitcases, which IATA handed out at its three-day event.
The new bags carry an IATA "Cabin OK" tag to tell gate
agents and flight crews that the luggage is compliant. Each tag
also has a unique tracking number that will allow owners to
locate a lost bag via a website, okoban.com.
So far, IATA said airlines interested in signing on to the
standard include Brazil's Azul, Germany's Lufthansa,
Emirates airline, Avianca, Qatar Airways,
Cathay Pacific Airways, China Eastern,
China Southern and Caribbean Airlines.
IATA expects others to join in coming months, around the
same time bags become available in stores.
"I haven't come across an airline yet that said this is a
terrible idea," said Windmuller. The program is voluntary, and
airlines can refuse bags if they suddenly change a flight to a
smaller aircraft.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)