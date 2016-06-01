DUBLIN, June 1 Canada's Bombardier believes it has turned the corner with its troubled CSeries jet programme as it prepares to enter service and is confident of posting other wins like a recent major order from Delta Air Lines, its chief executive said.

Interviewed at a meeting of global airlines in Dublin, Alain Bellemare declined to say when the Canadian company might repeat Delta's pivotal order for 75 jets but said he was confident it would be embraced by all airline types, including low-cost carriers.

Bellemare said talks over a $1 billion cash injection from the Canadian government were "ongoing and progressing" and that he hoped for a deal soon.

But he said Bombardier would need to maintain "operational flexibility" as part of any deal, when asked how far it was willing to go in accepting conditions such as constraints on its choice of suppliers.

Asked whether Bombardier would consider expanding its two 110-130-seat CSeries models to compete with larger Airbus and Boeing jets, the head of its commercial airplanes unit, Fred Cromer, said, "At this point it is all on the CS100 and CS300". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)