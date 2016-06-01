DUBLIN, June 1 Canada's Bombardier
believes it has turned the corner with its troubled CSeries jet
programme as it prepares to enter service and is confident of
posting other wins like a recent major order from Delta Air
Lines, its chief executive said.
Interviewed at a meeting of global airlines in Dublin, Alain
Bellemare declined to say when the Canadian company might repeat
Delta's pivotal order for 75 jets but said he was confident it
would be embraced by all airline types, including low-cost
carriers.
Bellemare said talks over a $1 billion cash injection from
the Canadian government were "ongoing and progressing" and that
he hoped for a deal soon.
But he said Bombardier would need to maintain "operational
flexibility" as part of any deal, when asked how far it was
willing to go in accepting conditions such as constraints on its
choice of suppliers.
Asked whether Bombardier would consider expanding its two
110-130-seat CSeries models to compete with larger Airbus and
Boeing jets, the head of its commercial airplanes unit, Fred
Cromer, said, "At this point it is all on the CS100 and CS300".
