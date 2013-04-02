The global air cargo market continued a slow recovery in February, with demand rising 2 percent year-on-year after adjusting for calendar effects, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"This is welcome news after two consecutive years of contraction," IATA chief executive Tony Tyler said in a statement. "It is even better news that this growth is expected to pick up moderately as the year progresses."

IATA said official data showed a 6.2 percent decline in traffic, but that was severely skewed by the Leap Year in 2012 and by the shifting date of the Asian Lunar New Year holiday. (Editing by Susan Fenton)