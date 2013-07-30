GENEVA, July 30 International air freight demand was 1.2 percent higher in June than a year earlier, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"It's too early to tell if June was a positive turning point after 18 months of stagnation," IATA CEO Tony Tyler said in a statement.

"Air freight volumes are at their highest since mid-2011, but that good news needs to be tempered with a dose of reality. The global economic environment remains weak, and the basis for the acceleration of air cargo growth in June appears to be fragile." (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Emma Farge)