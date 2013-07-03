GENEVA, July 3 International air passenger demand grew 5.7 percent in May compared to a year earlier and was 0.7 percent up from April, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"Air travel continues to expand at a solid rate," IATA said in a statement. "Although business confidence has flattened over recent months, the business environment is better than in mid-2012, and this improvement along with growth in trade in emerging markets has supported the acceleration in air travel over the past 7 months." (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)