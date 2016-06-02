LONDON, June 2 The president of Dubai's Emirates
airline slammed the aviation industry's inability to
quickly locate aircraft black boxes following crashes, and said
more needed to be done to ensure air passenger safety in
general.
"As far as aircraft tracking is concerned, it's a disgrace,"
Emirates president Tim Clark told the IATA annual meeting on
Thursday.
The black box recorders from the flight from EgyptAir MS804
are still being sought two weeks after it crashed into the
Mediterranean killing all 66 people on board, the latest example
of difficulties in locating devices vital in crash
investigations.
Clark said that any suggestion that entities in global
aviation were cautious on tracking technology due to their high
cost was "anathema to my thinking". He added that manufacturers
of recording devices should make them more robust.
"They must have much more power to develop beacons and
locating systems in very, very remote areas," he said.
He also called for aviation security to be improved across
the board. "In my view we are not doing enough," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)