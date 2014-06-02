DOHA, June 2 Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380, said on Monday it hoped to achieve progress soon on its call to upgrade the world's largest passenger jet with new engines.

Emirates has expressed interest in applying the lessons of other Airbus re-engining projects - nicknamed 'neo' or new engine option - to the four-engined superjumbo.

"There is a distinct possibility that if the neo is built it will give a 10-12 percent performance improvement, so it is definitely worth having and we are hoping to move on that pretty soon," Chief Executive Tim Clark told reporters. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)