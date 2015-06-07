MIAMI, June 7 Etihad Airways and Air France-KLM have reached a preliminary agreement to share codes on more flights, opening more European cities to Etihad's customers, its Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in an interview Sunday.

Hogan said the airlines have yet to conclude the terms of the deal, but he expects to announce the strengthened partnership later this year. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier also is looking to expand codeshare agreements with Philippine Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Malaysia Airlines, Hogan said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Eric Walsh)