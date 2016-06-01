(Adds CEO comments, background)
DUBLIN, June 1 Finnair is considering
adding more narrowbody A321 jets to its fleet as it
attracts more passengers from Asia, its chief executive said,
adding the airline was only seeing a small impact on travel
demand from recent attacks.
"We are currently looking for some additional ones (A321s),"
Pekka Vauramo, CEO of Finland's state-controlled carrier, said
in an interview on the sidelines of the annual International Air
Transport Association meeting on Wednesday.
Finnair, which uses its Helsinki hub to bring Asian
travellers to European destinations, said last month it would
hit a target to double Asian traffic two years ahead of
schedule.
The airline's hunt for new planes to boost its short-haul
fleet comes as other carriers, such as Lufthansa, have
said they have seen reduced demand among Asian travellers after
attacks on Paris in November and Brussels in March.
On Tuesday, the United States warned of possible summer
terrorist attacks in Europe, knocking shares in European travel
and tourism-related companies.
Vauramo said that while there was concern among travellers,
they had tended not to cancel but instead shift destinations to
Spain and Nordic countries.
"The impact has still been fairly small on us," he said.
Finnair already has six A321 jets on order with deliveries
starting next year and Vauramo said there was good availability
from lessors for A321s, although there was healthy competition
on price.
Vauramo said Finnair would take a decision on the additional
A321s "step by step" because the airline had flexibility on the
widebody side. Recently, it decided to keep flying two A330
widebody jets which it had been planning to retire next year.
Any decision on taking additional A321s would be dependent
on the fuel price and market conditions, he added.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young; Editing by Conor
Humphries and Mark Potter)