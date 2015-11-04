BERLIN Nov 4 Global demand for air freight rose
slightly in September, a slight improvement on the previous
month, a leading industry association said on Wednesday.
Air freight volumes rose 1 percent in September, but load
factor - a measure of how full planes are - fell to just 43.2
percent, the lowest level since 2009 as carriers added more
capacity, IATA said in its monthly air freight figures.
"Although slightly improved from August, the global trend is
fragile, and the improvement is narrowly based," IATA director
general Tony Tyler said in a statement.
