VIENNA Aug 5 Demand for air freight slowed
further in June, as global trade weakened and capacity
outstripped demand, the International Air Transport Association
said on Wednesday.
Demand rose 1.2 percent in June, compared with 2.1 percent
for May, while capacity outpaced that at 5.3 percent, IATA said
in its regular monthly air freight report.
Last week, Lufthansa cut its outlook for its
freight unit due to overcapacity and stuttering demand from
China.
"The remainder of the year holds mixed signals. The general
expectation is for an acceleration of economic growth, but
business confidence and export orders look weak," IATA Director
General Tony Tyler said in a statement on Wednesday.
