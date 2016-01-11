FRANKFURT Jan 11 The decline in global demand
for air freight may be bottoming out, with cargo volumes growing
month-on-month in November, the International Air Transport
Association said on Monday.
Air freight volumes were down 1.2 percent in November
compared with a year earlier, but total cargo volumes were up
when compared with October 2015, IATA said.
"Although the headline growth rate fell again, and the
global economic outlook remains fragile, it appears that parts
of Asia-Pacific are growing again and globally, export orders
are looking better," IATA director general Tony Tyler said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)