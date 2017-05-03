BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
May 3 Global air freight demand in March rose 14 percent, the strongest since October 2010, boosted by an uptick in world trade and strong export orders, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.
"Optimism is returning to the industry as the business stabilizes after many years in the doldrums. There is, however, still much lost ground to recover while facing the dual headwinds of rising fuel and labor costs," said IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
Air freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometres, was primarily driven by increased shipment of silicon materials used in high-value consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones.
Available capacity rose 4.2 percent in March, meaning that load factors rose by 4.1 percentage points to 47.4 percent.
Last week, Germany's Lufthansa reported its first operating profit since 2008 due to improved demand at its air freight division. (Reported by Evangelo Sipsas; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine