CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 British Airways has
commissioned an independent study to look into the shutdown of
its data center last month that knocked out its systems and
stranded 75,000 people over a bank holiday weekend, the CEO of
parent group IAG said on Monday.
"We have commissioned an indepedent company to conduct full
investigation, it will be peer reviewed and we will be happy to
disclose details," Willie Walsh told journalists at an annual
airline industry meeting in Mexico.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)