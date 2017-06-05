CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 British Airways has commissioned an independent study to look into the shutdown of its data center last month that knocked out its systems and stranded 75,000 people over a bank holiday weekend, the CEO of parent group IAG said on Monday.

"We have commissioned an indepedent company to conduct full investigation, it will be peer reviewed and we will be happy to disclose details," Willie Walsh told journalists at an annual airline industry meeting in Mexico. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)