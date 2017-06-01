BERLIN, June 1 Restrictions on bringing large
electronic devices into the cabins on planes on certain routes
to the United States are having an effect on traffic between
Middle East and the United States, a global airlines association
said on Thursday.
Overall demand for air travel rose 10.7 percent in April,
but the growth rate for the Middle East airlines was slower than
its five-year average growth pace, a trend not seen in other
regions, the International Air Transport Association said on
Thursday.
In March, traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres
between the Middle East and the United States fell by 2.8
percent year-on-year, the first drop in at least seven years.
"It's too early to be absolutely sure, but we think these
numbers are indicative of some impact on travel," IATA chief
economist Brian Pearce said on Thursday.
