DUBLIN, June 3 Qatar Airways has cancelled its
first Airbus A320neo jet and remains at an impasse with
the European planemaker over delays in deliveries caused by
engine problems, its chief executive said on Friday.
The delays are having an impact on Qatar Airways' bottom
line, but the carrier said it is not seeking compensation, Akbar
Al Baker told reporters.
The airline announced in May it was reducing the frequency
of more than a dozen regular routes from Doha because of
hold-ups in the delivery of new planes from European
manufacturer Airbus.
"We are 5 aircraft down this summer. This is why
we are screaming because it is making a huge impact on my bottom
line," Al Baker said at the International Air Transport
Association annual meeting in Dublin.
"We are still at an impasse. We have walked away from our
first A320neo because more than a certain number of days late,
so exercised a walk away clause," Al Baker said.
He said he still expects Airbus will be able to deliver 10
of the larger A350 planes as promised this year.
"We will have no alternative but to lease. We awaiting final
response from airbus," he said. We are "not talking about
compensation. It is about us getting aeroplanes so we can meet
network requirement."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Conor Humphries)