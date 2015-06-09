(Recasts lead and headline)
By Victoria Bryan and Alwyn Scott
MIAMI, June 8 U.S. and Middle East airline
chiefs traded accusations on Monday over a campaign by major
U.S. carriers to restrict what they say is heavily subsidized
competition from Gulf counterparts.
In the United States, airlines are trying to persuade the
U.S. government to alter the "Open Skies" agreements with the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar, accusing them of lavishing their
airlines with more than $40 billion in subsidies and distorting
competition. Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways deny the subsidy claims.
The chief executive of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, said
any change in the agreements could spark protectionism.
"Any rollback of liberal market access and Open Skies
policies will reverberate across the whole world and will lead
to retaliatory protectionism affecting all aspects of trade," Al
Baker said at the International Air Transport Association (IATA)
annual meeting in Miami.
Following Al Baker's comments, IATA Director General Tony
Tyler said the body was in favor of liberalization. IATA has
said it has no mandate to formally act on the issue.
"IATA and its members are fully in favor of growing
liberalization, free and fair competition, that's the policy of
members and policy of IATA," Tyler said in response to questions
from journalists.
Doug Parker, the CEO of American Airlines Group Inc,
acknowledged that the carrier has code-share alliances with
Qatar and Etihad, but said the United States must enforce its
trade policies.
"We've produced evidence to the U.S. government that indeed
other countries are subsidizing carriers that are flying to the
United States," Parker said at a news conference after Al
Baker's remarks.
Parker said the U.S. government was working diligently on
the issue and was in regular communication with the airlines. He
said the U.S. government's timeline was not clear, but he hoped
it would act soon.
While U.S. carriers like American and Delta Air Lines Inc
have closed ranks on the issue, others, like global
cargo carrier FedEx Corp and Emirates codeshare partner
JetBlue Airways Corp have stood up for the Open Skies
agreements, voicing concern that changes would set a bad
precedent.
Germany's Lufthansa, whose business on routes to
Asia have been hurt by competition from the Gulf carriers,
echoed Delta and American's concerns on Sunday.
"There's various ways to how you can achieve balance of
openness. It could be limitations of destinations, limitations
of frequencies," Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said in a media
briefing.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Alwyn Scott and Jeffrey Dastin in
Miami; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)