* Int'l freight traffic up 5.1 pct
(Adds detail)
GENEVA, April 3 International air passenger
traffic in February rose 9.3 percent year on year but faltering
business sentiment and stubborn fuel costs were cause for
concern, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said
on Tuesday.
The figures were also flattered by the timing of annual
Lunar New Year holidays in Asia, Brazil's carnival, and year-ago
figures hurt by uprisings in north Africa.
"The outlook is fragile. Improvements in business confidence
slowed in February. This will limit the potential for business
class travel growth and it implies that an uptick for cargo is
not imminent," IATA's Director General and CEO Tony Tyler said
in a statement.
International freight rose 5.1 percent in February.
"At the same time, airlines trying to recoup rising fuel
costs could risk reduced volumes on price-sensitive market
segments. Weak economic conditions and rising fuel costs are a
double-whammy that an industry anticipating a 0.5 percent margin
can ill-afford," Tyler said.
Passenger traffic grew more rapidly than available capacity
which rose by 7.3 percent, meaning planes flew with fewer empty
seats.
But international freight capacity grew faster than the
actual freight traffic, so exactly half the cargo space went
unused.
"Weak traffic performance has been exacerbated by new
capacity arriving through wide-body passenger aircraft entering
the fleet over the last several months," IATA said.
"Nevertheless, it does appear that freight load factors have
stabilised, albeit at low levels, limiting further deterioration
in freight markets."
After factoring in domestic air transport in February,
passenger traffic grew 8.6 percent and freight by 5.2 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and
Jason Neely)