(Adds quote and detail)
GENEVA, March 20 The world's airlines nudged up
their profit forecasts for 2013, reflecting growing confidence
in the global economy and the financial performance of airlines,
the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.
The association, which represents about 80 percent of global
carriers, said it expects the $671 billion global airline
industry to make a net profit of $10.6 billion this year, up
from an earlier forecast of $8.4 billion, and well above the
$7.6 billion achieved in 2012.
"Against a backdrop of improved optimism for global economic
prospects, passenger demand has been strong and cargo markets
are starting to grow again," said Tony Tyler, IATA's director
general and chief executive.
IATA cautioned that the euro zone risked a renewed crisis
from the situation in Cyprus, and that its forecast was based on
the euro zone remaining stable. The association noted that
airline stocks have climbed 7 percent so far in 2013, despite a
5 percent rise in the price of jet fuel.
Rising revenue and better margins are driving higher
profits, it said. Revenue is forecast to hit $671 billion this
year, compared with the prior forecast of $659 billion. Margins
are expected to widen slightly, to 1.6 percent after tax,
compared with the prior forecast of 1.3 percent, but they remain
slender.
Passenger traffic is forecast to rise by 5.4 percent
compared with an earlier forecast of 4.5 percent, while cargo
activity - a sensitive barometer of world trade -- is forecast
rising 2.7 percent, compared with a forecast of 1.4 percent
previously.
(Reporting by Robert Evans, writing by Alwyn Scott, editing by
Tim Hepher and Tom Miles)