* IATA predicts passenger, cargo demand climbing
* Emerging economies in Asia leading trend
* But Eurozone turmoil seen as serious risk
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, March 20 The global airlines body IATA
predicted on Wednesday that the industry would increase profits
by 58 percent this year, driven by growing passenger and cargo
demand in emerging markets and better prospects for the world
economy.
But IATA, the International Air Transport Association,
warned that the spin-off from the Cyprus banking crisis and its
effect on the stability of the euro could reverse the upward
trend in total industry revenues.
The grouping which represents some 80 percent of global
carriers, said it expects them to make a net profit of $10.6
billion in 2013, up from an earlier forecast of $8.4 billion and
well above the $6.7 billion achieved in 2012.
"Against a backdrop of improved optimism for global economic
prospects, passenger demand has been strong and cargo markets
are starting to grow again," Tony Tyler, IATA's director general
and chief executive, told a news conference.
"It's a small step in the right direction. It will raise the
airline industry's net profit margin to 1.6 percent," he said.
In 2012, profitability was just one percent.
Leading the field in expected absolute revenue growth, based
on figures for the first quarter, are airlines in the
Asia-Pacific region where China's domestic travel market is
expanding rapidly, said the body's chief economist Brian Pearce.
Overall revenue for the industry is now expected to hit $671
billion this year, $12 billion up on the earlier forecast issued
at the end of 2012, and versus $637 billion in 2012.
But costs -- mainly related to fuel -- were also expected to
rise by $9-10 billion, according to IATA.
The Geneva-based body said passenger traffic is expected to
rise by 5.4 percent compared with the previous prediction of 4.5
percent and the 5.3 percent growth of 2012
Cargo, which saw negative growth of 1.5 percent last year,
is likely to be up 2.7 percent, 1.3 percent more than forecast
last December in IATA's year-end review.
LEAN PERIOD
Cargo, which has gone through a lean period since the global
financial crisis of 2008-2009, is a key indicator of the health
of world trade since around 33 percent of traded goods, in value
terms, are moved by air.
"Considering that the market contracted by 2 percent last
year and by 0.7 percent the year before, this is an important
change in the trend," said Tyler. The new forecast reflected
improved business confidence and industrial production growth.
The World Trade Organisation itself predicts growth in
global commerce, which went into a net decline in the wake of
the financial crisis after almost a decade of expansion, of 4.5
percent this year after increasing by 2.5 percent in 2012.
Tyler said Asia-Pacific region airlines would contribute
most -- some $4.2 billion -- to the increase in global industry
and would, as the carriers of some 40 percent of world air
cargo, benefit most from its recovery.
European carriers were expected to be among the weakest
performers this year with expected profits of $800 million, more
than double the $300 million last year but exposed to any
further euro zone crisis.
The turmoil around Cyprus that broke over the weekend, the
IATA chief said, also posed "a very significant risk" to the
overall forecast which had been partly based on "a stable, if
weak, euro zone economy."
Improving trends -- and growth predictions -- in the
performance of the global airline industry lost steam in both
2011 and 2012 when the European currency hit problems and this
could happen again, Tyler declared.
North American airlines, he said, were now expected to
record profits of some $3.6 billion this year, up almost 50
percent on 2012. Middle East carriers were likely to return
profits of $1.4 billion against $900 million last year.
