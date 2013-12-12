GENEVA Dec 12 Global airline profits will total
$12.9 billion in 2013 and a record $19.7 billion next year due
to lower jet fuel costs and improved efficiency, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
The widely-watched forecasts are higher than IATA had
expected in its last update in September, when it predicted
profits of $11.7 billion for 2013 and $16.4 billion in 2014.
However, cargo demand remains stagnant, IATA said.
"2013 will see passenger numbers top 3 billion for the first
time, increasing to 3.3 billion in 2014," IATA Director General
Tony Tyler told a news conference.
(Reporting by Robert Evans, editing by Tom Miles)