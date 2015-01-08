FRANKFURT Jan 8 Demand for international air
travel rose by 5.4 percent in November, against an increase of
5.7 percent recorded for October, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
International capacity, measured by available seat
kilometres, rose 5.9 percent, while international load factors,
indicating how full planes are, fell 0.3 percentage points to
75.1 percent.
Total market capacity rose by 5.4 percent in November, IATA
said.
"The overall picture is mixed. For example, strong traffic
performance within China and India has not carried over into
international demand for Asia-Pacific carriers," IATA Director
General Tony Tyler said in a statement to accompany the monthly
statistics.
"While lower oil prices should be positive for economic
activity, softening business confidence is having a dampening
effect on international travel," he said.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)