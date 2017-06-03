(Repeats JUNE 2 story with no changes to text)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 2 Air travel is heading for
a bumper year, but global airline leaders meeting in Mexico are
concerned about the impact of an escalating row over laptop bans
and rising protectionism.
Although the industry has overcome previous losses to notch
up an eighth successive year of profit, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA), which groups 275 airlines and
meets from June 4-6, is now facing new challenges.
The Geneva-based group is at odds with President Donald
Trump over efforts to widen a partial U.S. and British security
ban on laptops in cabin baggage.
It is also worried about what it sees as protectionist
rhetoric from Washington and Europe, saying this could temper
growth in demand for air travel and freight.
"You see that in Europe, you see that in the U.S. ... Any
barrier to borders, we consider as a threat," IATA director
general Alexandre de Juniac told reporters.
IATA said on Thursday that passenger traffic rose 10.7
percent in April, the fastest rate of growth since April 2011.
But restrictions on large electronic devices in the cabin,
imposed in March on certain flights, were hitting traffic
between the Middle East and the United States.
Airlines and airports are waiting to see if the United
States will extend the restrictions, with the Department of
Homeland Security yet to announce a decision.
IATA has proposed more stringent passenger screening as an
alternative and has joined European regulators in citing the
fire risks of having many lithium-powered devices in the hold.
"We recognise the (security) threat, we have no doubt about
that, but we doubt the measure," de Juniac said, adding the U.S.
government now seemed in more of a "listening mode".
The IATA conference could hear concerns from Middle East
carriers who believe they are unfairly targeted by the ban, with
Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines among
the most affected by restrictions on U.S.-bound flights from
some Middle East and North African airports.
U.S. officials have denied targeting any group of airlines
or acting over anything other than pressing security concerns.
PROFIT TO FALL
United Airlines' widely-criticised removal of a passenger
from one of its planes and the British Airways computer meltdown
over a holiday weekend, which stranded thousands of passengers,
have highlighted other challenges the industry faces.
"There are elements here that are specific to BA, but if
airlines do not transform their operational systems and learn
from this, then we could be seeing more such incidents,"
Euromonitor travel project manager Nadejda Popova told Reuters.
Such incidents emphasise the fine line between operational
success and failure in an industry transporting 10 million
people a day on razor-thin margins.
IATA will on Monday update forecasts that suggest the
industry's net profits will fall 16 percent to $29.8 billion
this year after peaking in 2016, hit by fuel and labour costs.
Although traffic is rising, this is partly driven by cheaper
fares. But yields - or average revenue per passenger - look set
to stabilise this year, IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said.
"Strong volumes don't necessarily equal strong profitability
for the air transport industry, but it's an encouraging start."
ForwardKeys, which analyses booking reservations, says
global long-haul air travel bookings for June, July and August
are 6.4 percent ahead of where they were last year.
A surge in the popularity of low-cost long-haul travel will
also weigh on IATA members, most of whom are national carriers
and whose share of global traffic has already been eroded by
local budget rivals outside the 72-year-old club.
Highlighting the threat to traditional carriers, Norwegian
Air Shuttle announced expansion plans from Rome and
Iceland's Wow Air said it would offer one-way fares between
Europe and the U.S. from as little as $55.
