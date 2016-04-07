BERLIN, April 7 Global demand for air travel
rose 8.6 percent in February, building on a 7.1 percent gain in
January, but the amount of seats available rose faster than that
for the first time in months, according to the International Air
Transport Association.
Capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose 9.6
percent, outstripping demand and meaning load factor - a measure
of how full planes are - dropped 0.7 percentage points to 77.8
percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.
Overcapacity can lead to more pressure on prices as well as
profits, as currently being seen in the air freight market.
"February was the first month since the middle of 2015 in
which capacity growth exceeded demand ... It is unclear whether
this signals the start of a generalized downward trend in load
factor, but it bears watching," IATA Director General Tony Tyler
said in a statement.
