BERLIN May 6 Demand for air travel may weaken in the second quarter, as trade in Asia slows and European economies stutter, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Demand for air travel in March rose 7.4 percent, IATA said in its regular monthly update, boosted by residual effects on leisure travel from the Chinese New Year in February.

"We may, however, see a softening of demand in the second quarter," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

"There are signs that regional trade activity in Asia-Pacific may be slowing and Eurozone economic weakness continues to disappoint."

IATA is due to provide an update on the outlook for airline profits in 2015 at its annual meeting in June. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)