BERLIN Oct 2 Global air traffic demand rose 5.9
percent in August, airline industry body IATA said on Thursday,
but it added the Ebola crisis had taken on a "new dimension"
with the first confirmed diagnosis in the United States.
All regions reported growth in demand and the overall load
factor increased 0.3 percentage points to 83.9 percent, the
International Air Transport Association said in a statement.
"We should, however, keep an eye on potential downside
risks," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.
He reiterated that the threat to travellers from Ebola was
very low and that the industry was working closely with health
authorities to manage the risks.
Tyler said while Europe had seen traffic rise 6.1 percent so
far this year, there were questions over how long the trend
could continue given the continent's increasingly worrying
economic outlook.
