BERLIN, Nov 4 Weaker European economies and the
ongoing Russian sanctions are affecting demand for air travel in
the region, while the fall in oil prices will take time to be
felt and may even signal difficulties ahead, a leading industry
body said.
Global air traffic demand rose 5.3 percent in September,
slowing down from a 6.3 percent rise recorded for August, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its
monthly passenger traffic statement.
"There are a lot of risks out there - growing weakness in
key economies such as Europe and Brazil, the potential threat of
Ebola to public confidence in flying, and the impact of
political instability in various parts of the world," IATA
Director General Tony Tyler said.
Lower jet fuel prices, which make up around one-third of the
cost base of airlines, would take time to filter through due to
hedging strategies, IATA said.
"And it could even be an indicator of difficulties ahead if
the fall is driven by declining demand for oil rather than
rising supply capacity," Tyler said.
All regions reported growth in demand in September and the
overall load factor increased 0.2 percentage points to 80.3
percent, but growth is shifting, the association said.
In Europe, growth slowed to 3.9 percent from 7 percent,
reflecting a two-week strike by Air France pilots and
weakening economic prospects.
Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline by revenue,
last week cut its 2015 profit target due to the weaker economic
outlook, including in Germany, its home market and Europe's
largest economy.
The European Commission said on Tuesday that the euro zone
will need another year to reach even a modest level of economic
growth, revising down its forecasts and predicting more low
inflation and high joblessness.
In Russia, domestic demand slowed to 5.6 percent in
September from 10.1 percent in August in what IATA said could be
the first sign of an economic slowdown owing to the
Russia-Ukraine crisis and ensuing EU sanctions.
"The positive economic developments in Asia and the US
continue to underpin profitability. But it is a delicate
balancing act," Tyler said.
IATA currently forecasts that global airlines will deliver
$18.0 billion net profit on revenues of $746 billion, giving a
net profit margin of 2.4 percent in 2014.
It said it will provide an update on this forecast and
provide a first outlook for 2015 on Dec. 10.
