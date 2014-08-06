BERLIN Aug 6 The International Air Transport Association said it was still optimistic the industry would report improved profits this year although highlighted risks from conflict and the Ebola outbreak as possible obstacles.

IATA, which represents around 240 airlines, said on Wednesday passenger traffic demand in June had slowed to growth of 4.7 percent, compared with 6.2 percent for May.

"Earlier signs of a softening in demand are dissipating," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement, describing the June figures as encouraging.

"While that's good news there are many risks in the political and economic environment that need careful monitoring," he said, highlighting conflict in the Middle East, an impending trade war with Russia, possible default in Argentina or the Ebola outbreak in west Africa as situations that could hurt demand for air travel. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)