By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, March 24
agency is mulling whether to take the unusual step of helping
countries draft domestic rules for integrating drones into
regular airspace, an official said.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is
already working on new safety standards for 2018 on larger
unmanned aircraft that can fly across borders.
The agency is expected to decide by the end of a symposium
that closes in Montreal on Wednesday whether to provide guidance
on the domestic use of smaller drones for commercial purposes
like moviemaking and surveying.
"It's not something that we've typically done but we could
do it," Nancy Graham, the outgoing director of ICAO's air
navigation bureau, told Reuters at the symposium on
Monday "We're on schedule (with the standards for larger
drones). The question here is, 'Is it enough?' - recognizing
that the domestic environment is moving much faster."
"The little tiny ones are evolving much faster than the big
ones," she said.
Some fear the creation of a "patchwork" of domestic drone
regulations that would differ from country to country, confusing
operators and manufacturers in an industry that analyst Teal
Group predicts will evolve into a $91 billion market in 10
years.
"You have local laws everywhere, and they are different,"
Graham said. "It makes it harder for a company to sell in
Argentina and then in Hong Kong."
While ICAO cannot interfere with state sovereignty, it sets
safety standards that typically become regulatory requirements
in its 191 member countries.
On Monday, aerospace manufacturers urged countries to work
with ICAO to come up with common global safety standards for
drone use, such as licensing and pilot qualifications.
"We shouldn't drag our feet on developing a global
regulatory systems," said Marion Blakey, chairwoman of
the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries.
The manufacturing trade group represents large airplane
makers like Boeing Co and Airbus.
Federal Aviation Administration deputy administrator Michael
Whitaker said the U.S. aviation agency also favored harmonized
international standards.
"This is such a new area, we want to make sure that we're
not going to have operating standards that are going to
conflict, particularly when you have cross-border operations,"
he told Reuters.
The FAA, which has proposed rules for commercial drone use
now under review in the United States, has been quietly working
with Transport Canada to come up with common safety standards
for drones weighing under 25 kilograms (55 pounds) to facilitate
cross-border commerce between the two countries.
