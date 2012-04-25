* Delta Q1 loss ex-items 5 cents vs estimate loss 5 cents
By Karen Jacobs
April 25 Two major U.S. airlines, US Airways and
Delta, reported operating losses for the first quarter on
Wednesday as fuel costs increased, but both cited solid customer
demand ahead of the busy summer travel season.
US Airways Group Inc delivered a smaller loss than
Wall Street estimates and noted "overall strength in passenger
demand."
Delta Air Lines Inc, whose loss after items was in
line with analysts' consensus estimates, said it expects to make
profits in the current quarter and full year despite higher fuel
costs. The carrier said unit revenue, an important financial
measure, would likely rise 11 percent during April.
"Demand is strong, which is going to mean we'll have ticket
price increases," said Ray Neidl, an aerospace industry analyst
with Maxim Group.
"Fuel is somewhat stable right now and both airlines are
doing a very good job in maintaining or even cutting their
non-fuel (costs). It's going to be a very good second and third
quarter for the industry, I believe."
US Airways shares were up 3.2 percent at $9.61 after
seesawing earlier, while Delta edged up 0.2 percent to $10.50.
The Arca Airline index was up 1 percent.
U.S. carriers have merged, trimmed unprofitable routes,
raised ticket prices and added charges for food and luggage to
return to financial stability after the 2008-09 downturn.
The price of U.S. crude was around $104 a barrel on
Wednesday after peaking at $110 in March.
ONE-TIME ITEMS HELP RESULTS
Delta and US Airways recorded special items in the first
quarter, including gains tied to their exchange of takeoff and
landing slots last year at New York's LaGuardia and Washington's
Reagan National airports. Delta also had a gain from fuel hedges
that settle in future periods. Excluding these items, the
carriers had operating losses.
US Airways, based in Tempe, Arizona, reported net income of
$48 million, or 28 cents a share, for the first quarter,
compared with a loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a share, a
year earlier. Excluding its gain, US Airways had a loss of 13
cents a share, smaller than the loss of 25 cents expected by
analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At Atlanta-based Delta, net income was $124 million, or 15
cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $318
million, or 38 cents a share. Excluding items, the loss was 5
cents a share.
Revenue at US Airways rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion and
was up 9 percent at Delta to $8.4 billion. Aircraft fuel and
related taxes rose 17 percent at US Airways and 3 percent at
Delta.
"Customer demand remains solid with strong gains in
corporate revenue," Delta said.
The results at Delta and US Airways follow operating losses
reported last week by Southwest Airlines Co and American
Airlines parent AMR Corp, which had heavy expenses
tied to its reorganization as it operates under Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection.
US Airways disclosed last week that it garnered support from
three unions at bankrupt American for a potential merger between
the two companies.
Since American has made clear it prefers to emerge from
Chapter 11 as a stand-alone carrier, US Airways has been working
with AMR employees and is now focused on courting the support of
unsecured creditors, US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker
said Wednesday during the company's earnings conference call.
"We are eager to demonstrate to the creditors of AMR that
our plan would result in higher returns than the AMR stand-alone
strategy would, and we are highly confident that the value
created by our two companies is very large relative to the value
of a stand-alone AMR," he said.
Should a US Airways-American Air merger materialize, it
would create a carrier that rivals United Continental Holdings
Inc and Delta in size and scope.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Andre Grenon
and Philip Barbara)