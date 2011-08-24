* US airlines likely to trim Q4 capacity by 0.5 pct-ATA
* Bookings "holding their own" midway through Q3-ATA
WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. airlines
are expected to cut the number of seats for sale by 0.5 percent
in the fourth quarter compared with the year-ago period, the
Air Transport Association trade group said on Wednesday.
Bookings at the carriers are "holding their own" midway
through the third quarter, and a sluggish economy is not
materially weakening demand, ATA chief economist John Heimlich
told reporters.
"Things are better and holding up reasonably well,"
Heimlich said. The forecast for airline capacity is based on
schedules from carriers.
U.S. airlines have been battered in recent years by a weak
global economy that has hobbled travel demand. Carriers have
managed the downturn with capacity cuts and mergers, such as
the 2010 marriage of United Airlines and Continental Airlines
to form United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N).
(Reporting by John Crawley, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)