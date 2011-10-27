* United Continental net profit $1.69/shr
* United ex-items profit $2.00/shr vs est. $2.08/shr
* US Airways net profit 41 cents/shr
* US Air ex-item profit 51 cents/shr vs est 48 cents/shr
By Kyle Peterson
Oct 27 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N)
and its rival US Airways Group Inc LCC.N said on Thursday
their quarterly profits were battered by soaring fuel costs,
but travel demand appears to be robust despite gathering
economic threats.
The third-quarter results conclude the earnings season on a
mostly positive note for major U.S. airlines and reflect a
newfound ability to manage capacity, one analyst said.
United Continental's shares gained 1.6 percent to $20.67 on
the New York Stock Exchange although its profit came in below
forecasts. US Airways shares gained 6.0 percent to $6.00.
"There's no signs of weakness yet," said Helane Becker, an
analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co. "What you're seeing across the
board for the group in general is pretty positive."
The airline industry is on the mend after a decade-long
downturn that sent several carriers into bankruptcy. But even
as soaring fuel costs and economic gloom threaten to disrupt
the recovery, carriers have managed the plight effectively by
cutting the number of seats they sell when times get rough.
Airline analysts had been on the lookout for signs of
weakness in travel demand in the fourth quarter and in 2012.
But those signs have yet to materialize.
"While everyone talks about economic weakness, we're not
seeing it," said US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker on a
conference call with analysts and reporters.
United Continental, in a regulatory filing on Thursday,
said its advance bookings for the next six weeks were up 3.2
percentage points from the same period a year ago on domestic
routes and down half of a percentage point on international
routes.
"Despite the concerns we all read about, we are not
currently seeing a reduction in business demand," United
Continental Chief Executive Jeff Smisek said on a conference
call with analysts and reporters.
"Should we see demand decrease, however, we will respond
nimbly and appropriately by decreasing capacity and taking
costs out to help ensure we remain profitable throughout the
business cycle," Smisek said.
The sentiments echo those voiced recently by Delta Air
Lines Inc (DAL.N) and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N).
QUARTERLY PROFITS
United Continental, the parent of United Airlines, the
world's largest carrier, said its third-quarter net profit fell
to $653 million, or $1.69 per share, from $852 million, or
$2.16 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to its 2010 merger, the
company said it earned $2.00 per share. That compares with the
average Wall Street forecast of $2.08 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, formed last year from a merger of UAL Corp and
United Airlines, reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 8.7
percent from a year before.
United Continental said its third-quarter fuel expense,
excluding the impact of hedges, increased 41.3 percent, or $1.0
billion, year-over-year.
The company took a $56 million charge related to "fuel
hedge ineffectiveness" because it hedged in West Texas
Intermediate crude oil, which saw a price decline in the
quarter while jet fuel prices remained high.
United Continental ended the quarter with $8.4 billion in
unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments.
The airline flies as two carriers while it integrates
operations but said it is on track to get government permission
to operate as a single carrier by year's end.
US Airways reported a smaller quarterly net profit, hit by
a 44 percent increase in its fuel costs. The carrier said its
third-quarter profit was $76 million, or 41 cents per share,
compared with $240 million, or $1.22 per share, a year before.
Excluding one-time items, the airline earned 51 cents per
share. That beats a Wall Street average forecast for a profit
of 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported about $19 million of net special
items, including costs related to its Delta slot transaction.
US Airways said its revenue was $3.4 billion, up 8.1
percent from a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with
$2.4 billion in total cash and cash equivalents, of which $384
million was restricted.
