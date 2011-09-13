* Capacity curbs planned going into 2012
* US Airways, Delta says no signs of slowdown
* Airline shares up sharply
Sept 13 U.S. airlines may face a challenging
outlook for the rest of the year, but strong travel demand and
fourth-quarter capacity cuts are ensuring that airlines fly
full airplanes, executives said on Tuesday, and their shares
rose sharply.
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and US Airways Group Inc
LCC.N said they saw no signs that travel was tailing off and
forecast solid results for the current third quarter, aided in
part by moderating fuel prices.
"There clearly appears to be a disconnect between what's
going on in customer confidence and consumer sentiment ... and
what's going on in the economics of our business," Delta
President Edward Bastian told the Deutsche Bank Aviation and
Transportation conference in New York. "Our revenue momentum is
strong."
U.S. airline shares, which hit new lows in the past month,
moved up on Tuesday, in some cases dramatically, with the Arca
Airline index .XAL up 5 percent.
US Airways was up more than 16 percent at $5.64 and Delta
rose 8 percent to $7.97. Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N),
American parent AMR Corp AMR.N and industry leader United
Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) also advanced in a range
between 4 percent and about 7.5 percent.
Ray Neidl, senior aerospace sector analyst with Maxim
Group, linked the gains to relatively sunny outlooks offered by
the airline executives at the Deutsche Bank conference.
"If you look at the summary of the different presentations,
they were all very positive, especially US Airways, which is up
the most," he said. "And remember, if you're at a lower number
it's easier to get a higher percentage increase."
The airline industry is struggling to recover from a
years-long downturn spurred by volatile fuel prices and a
global economic downturn that drained travel demand. Airlines
have regained stability by consolidating and downsizing to pull
excess capacity out of their systems.
US Airways President Scott Kirby on Tuesday said reports of
a slowdown in the airline industry, even in the face of an
uncertain economy, were overblown.
"The demand environment is very robust," Kirby said at the
conference. "We just don't see any evidence yet of a
slowdown."
He added: "I think you're going to see strong revenue
results across the industry in September and surprisingly good
results, particularly in light of what you read in the
headlines."
Delta said moderating fuel prices, corporate demand and
benefit from an excise tax suspension during the partial U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration shutdown over the summer would
produce a better-than-expected third quarter. The airline said
it expects an operating margin of 9 percent to 11 percent for
the period, compared with a July view of 7 percent to 9
percent.
Leaders of major U.S. airlines also told the Deutsche Bank
conference that seating capacity would shrink in the next year
as economic pressures bear down.
Beverly Goulet, vice president of corporate development at
AMR, said her carrier would cut capacity -- the number of seats
for sale -- for the fourth quarter by about 0.5 percent.
"I think it's fair to say that the environment seems to be
holding up pretty well," Goulet said. "Our booking levels are
pretty consistent with where they were last year."
She also said the carrier would adjust capacity on
transatlantic routes for early 2012.
United Continental said it would curb domestic capacity in
2012, while increasing international flights.
Southwest Chief Financial Officer Laura Wright said her
company's capacity would be flat or slightly down next year.
Wright added that September bookings were looking good and
said her company expects passenger revenue per available seat
mile, an important measure, to rise in the
low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range in the current third
quarter.
