By Alison Leung
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong Airlines Ltd
has decided to delay its initial public offering, originally
scheduled for early this year, until the third quarter because
of stock market volatility, a company official said on Monday.
The IPO, which the company had said was expected to raise
about HK$5 billion ($643.88 million), has been postponed as
advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, deputy general
manager and company spokesperson Eva Chan told Reuters. "Goldman
recommended postponing the IPO a bit as they find the market
volatile."
The Hong Kong-based carrier is controlled by Hong Kong
Airlines Holding Ltd, which counts Hainan Airlines Co Ltd
and Hainan Airlines' parent HNA Group among its top
shareholders.
The airline's decision to delay the offering comes on the
back of growing volatility in global equity markets that has
sapped investor demand for new listings and caused a 51 percent
plunge in Asia-Pacific IPO issuance in 2011 from 2010.
The market should weaken further this year because of
ongoing concern over recovery in Europe and other major
economies, with consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd
forecasting a 26 percent drop in IPOs in Hong Kong in 2012 that
should dent the city's status as one of the world's main
capital-raising hubs.
($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars)
(Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)