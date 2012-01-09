(Adds details and comments on airbus deliveries)
HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong Airlines Ltd
has decided to delay its initial public offering, originally
scheduled for early this year, until the third quarter because
of stock market volatility, a company official said on Monday.
The IPO, which the company had said was expected to raise
about HK$5 billion ($643.88 million), has been postponed as
advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, deputy general
manager and company spokesperson Eva Chan told Reuters. "Goldman
recommended postponing the IPO a bit as they find the market
volatile."
The Hong Kong-based carrier is controlled by Hong Kong
Airlines Holding Ltd, which counts Hainan Airlines Co Ltd
and Hainan Airlines' parent HNA Group among its top
shareholders.
The airline's decision to delay the offering comes on the
back of growing volatility in global equity markets that has
sapped investor demand for new listings and caused a 51 percent
plunge in Asia-Pacific IPO issuance in 2011 from 2010.
The market could weaken further this year because of ongoing
concern over recovery in Europe and other major economies, with
consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd forecasting a 26
percent drop in IPOs in Hong Kong in 2012.
Such a development would dent the city's status as one of
the world's main capital-raising hubs.
Hong Kong Airlines, which currently has a fleet of 14
aircraft including six A330-200s and eight Boeing 737-800s, is
taking delivery of eight to 10 aircraft this year, including two
A330-200s this month, Chan said.
The company, which will start daily flights between Hong
Kong and London in March, had also ordered 10 A380 jumbo jets,
which will be delivered from 2015, she added.
The A380 super jumbo has a list price of $375 million.
Airbus is a subsidiary of European Aeronautic Defence and Space
Co NV.
The European Union's launch of a new carbon trading scheme
this year to include all airlines using EU airports will have no
impact on the deliveries, Chan said, without elaboration.
China's major airlines have said they will refuse to pay any
charges under the EU scheme, while other Asia Pacific carriers,
already battling a weak travel market, are likely to pass on the
extra cost to passengers.
The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) was launched in 2005 as
one of the major pillars of the bloc's efforts to combat climate
change. From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports are included
in the cap-and-trade scheme.
Cai Haibo, deputy secretary-general of the China Air
Transport Association (CATA), said last week that the industry
body would not rule out taking legal action or resort to asking
the Chinese government to take retaliatory measures.
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and
some other Asian airlines, facing a sluggish economy and weak
cargo demand, said they may impose surcharges or increase
airfares to counter the ETS impact.
($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars)
