July 22 U.S. air carriers Delta Air Lines
and US Airways, a unit of American Airlines Group
, on Tuesday said they have halted flights to Israel to
ensure passenger safety.
Delta said in a statement that it has suspended operations
"until further notice" to and from Ben Gurion International
Airport in Tel Aviv and its hub at New York's John F. Kennedy
Airport. The Atlanta-based carrier said it was doing so in
coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration "to ensure
the safety of our customers and employees."
Esther Castiel, who heads US Airways' operations in Tel
Aviv, said the FAA had "issued a request not to travel to
Israel. All U.S. carriers are stopping."
She added that it was not clear whether the travel halt was
for one day or more.
The decision came after Hamas, the militant group that
dominates in the Gaza Strip, and its allies fired more rockets
into Israel, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv. One hit a town on
the fringes of Ben-Gurion International Airport, lightly
injuring two people, officials said.
United Airlines did not immediately return a request
for comment.
