UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ROME, July 29 Departures from Rome's Fiumicino airport were suspended on Wednesday because of smoke from a fire nearby, airline Alitalia said in a Tweet.
The fire was burning in a forest of pine trees near the airport, pictures posted on the internet showed.
The airport was closed last May because of a fire in one of the terminals. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.