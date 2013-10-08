By Siva Govindasamy and Tim Hepher
| SINGAPORE/TOULOUSE
SINGAPORE/TOULOUSE Oct 8 Stung by the loss of a
multi-billion dollar jet order from Japan Airlines to
arch-rival Airbus, Boeing will mount a all-out
defence of its position with Japan's other major airline, ANA, a
source close to the U.S. planemaker said.
Boeing executives are still trying to understand why
long-time customer JAL ordered 31 Airbus A350s - worth $9.5
billion at list prices - in a deal, announced on Monday, that
was the U.S. company's first major loss in Japan.
ANA Holdings Inc wants around 35 aircraft to
replace its long-haul Boeing 777s and, like JAL, is considering
both the A350 and the Boeing 777X, the re-engined, updated
variant of the popular long-range wide-body jet.
After the JAL setback, ANA is fast becoming a "can't lose at
any cost" deal for Boeing, whose executives are under pressure
to "do everything they can" to win the deal, said an industry
source close to the U.S. planemaker.
The United States' close diplomatic ties with Japan, a key
U.S. ally in East Asia, could help Boeing's cause, according to
industry sources.
The U.S. company's relationship with Japanese industrial
giants Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy
Industries and Fuji Heavy Industries, which
collectively make around 35 percent of Boeing's 787 and are
major suppliers for its other aircraft, is another factor that
could work it its favour at the political level.
Boeing declined to comment on its ANA strategy.
Despite Monday's victory, Airbus is widely seen as the
underdog in the tussle for ANA's business, industry experts say.
Apart from JAL, the European firm has secured marquee
airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific
, Qatar Airways and Emirates Airline as A350
customers.
ANA does operate a handful of Airbus A320s on its short-haul
network, but its long-haul fleet comprises only Boeing aircraft.
It was the launch customer for the troubled Boeing 787 and is
still the largest operator of the Dreamliner.
The airline has said that it could make a decision in early
2014, and analysts expect it to stick to that schedule.
"The good thing in Japan is that when they commit to a time,
they tend to stick to that," said a second industry source, who
added that it was going to be a "very busy end of the year and a
very busy start to the new year" for both companies.
DREAMLINER DELAYS
ANA's boss, Shinichiro Ito, told Reuters last month that the
airline would factor in the risk of a delay in the delivery of
the aircraft into its decision.
That would appear to be a reference to the delays to the 787
Dreamliner and its subsequent grounding after batteries
overheated.
The Dreamliner's problems tarnished Boeing's image and cast
doubt on its ability to deliver aircraft on time, aviation
experts say.
Lufthansa is the first customer for the 777X, with an order
for 34 aircraft last month, and the high-density 777-9X variant
that can seat up to 400 passengers has received interest from
several Gulf carriers.
The plane, which will have new engines and wings that give
it a greater range than the existing 777-300ER, could be
launched later this year and enter into service around 2020.
ANA has received several briefings on both the A350 and the
777X in recent months, and an airline spokesman said that
information was still being gathered.
The Japanese airlines are proving to be tough customers for
both companies, sources said, asking a lot of questions about
the performance of both aircraft.
Airbus may have a slight advantage as the first A350
variant, the -900, had its first flight in June. The data from
those tests flights is being used to confirm the information
that Airbus has been giving prospective customers.
By the time the first A350 reaches JAL in 2019, the A350
would be a mature aircraft programme with deliveries scheduled
to begin in late 2014.
The 777X, meanwhile, remains a concept that has not been
launched. Uncertainty about its delivery schedule and
performance, especially after JAL's decision, means that Boeing
executives must build a stronger case, said the source close to
the company.
After Monday's big win, however, the momentum appears to be
with Airbus.
"Once you have a foot in the door, it makes it easier," said
the second industry source.