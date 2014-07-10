BERLIN, July 10 It could take until 2016 before
Lufthansa's joint venture with Air China
is fully up and running due to the time needed for anti-trust
approval, the German airline's chief executive said.
"We have intermediate steps, as early as this winter we'll
be coordinating schedules," Spohr told analysts at a strategy
presentation in London.
The joint venture, which will see the two airlines sharing
ticket revenues on certain routes, is expected to give Lufthansa
a bigger foothold in China, the world's second largest travel
market.
Spohr, who took over as CEO in May, on Wednesday presented
his plans for the airline, which include expanding low-cost
services in Europe and possibly to intercontinental flights, as
well as grounding 8 planes this winter.
He said on Thursday that more planes could be grounded, such
as those from units Swiss or Austrian, but that a decision had
not been taken yet.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)