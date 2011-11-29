ABU DHABI Nov 29 Political barriers must
be knocked down if consolidation among Arab airlines is to take
place, a move that could shore up their profits expected to
suffer due to "Arab Spring" protests, top aviation industry
officials said on Tuesday.
"It is an artificial barrier imposed by Arab governments for
cross-border mergers and acquisitions and we are calling for
removal of these barriers," Abdul Wahab Teffaha,
secretary-general of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO)
told reporters on the sidelines of a regional aviation meeting.
He cited national ownership and control rules as the main
barriers.
Arab carriers are mainly state-owned and governments in
these countries are the major investors in airports and related
infrastructure.
The Arab world is home to some of the fastest growing
airlines, primarily in the Gulf Arab region where Dubai's
Emirates airline, Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-owned
Etihad vie for dominance.
"In this region there has not been much consolidation
because it is politically difficult," said Tony Tyler, IATA's
director general and chief executive. "Regional airlines are
fighting for market share ... if you break down some of the
national barriers it could be quite profitable."
Unrest in the Middle East and North Africa, coupled with the
European debt crisis, is expected to crimp carriers' growth in
the Arab world in 2011 and possibly next year, Teffaha said.
In 2010, Arab airlines grew more than 17 percent in revenue
passenger kilometers, a key performance yardstick. But the
figure is expected to drop to 7 percent in 2011, according to
AACO.
"It is because of what is happening in the Middle East, the
Arab world," Teffaha said. "For 2012, it all depends on the
situation in the region and Europe. "If it deepens, it will be
lesser than double digit growth."
The political situation in the region is the "biggest worry"
for Arab airlines, he added. At least 25 airlines from the Arab
world are members of the AACO.
Asked about Arab League sanctions against Syria, Teffaha
said Arab airlines have no choice but to adhere to their
government directives.
"We have no stand on this, it is purely a government issue,"
he said.