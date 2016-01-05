(Adds comment from United, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue,
analyst comments, detail on pricing process)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Jan 5 The top U.S. airlines said
Tuesday that they have raised fares in the first industry-wide
hike since June, moves that may offset increasing labor costs
but draw the ire of customers.
Fares increased $3 one-way for U.S. domestic flights on
American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings
Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co
and JetBlue Airways Corp, each company told
Reuters.
The price hike comes at a precarious time for the industry,
which is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for
potentially conspiring to limit flights and keep fares high. The
airlines have denied collusion.
The federal agency declined to comment on the fare rise.
Airlines have long monitored each others' prices and quickly
responded to changes, much like gas station owners watch the
signs of their competitors.
Carriers file fares with the Airline Tariff Publishing
Company, a distributor that has a product for price tracking
primarily used by industry insiders.
This week's fare hike began with changes by Delta on Monday,
the airline confirmed. Southwest was the next to follow suit,
two analysts said.
"The industry has never met a Southwest fare increase it
didn't match, for as far back as our records go," JPMorgan
analyst Jamie Baker said in a research note. "Just as Southwest
often plays the spoiler role, competitors consistently follow
Southwest's lead to the upside."
U.S. airlines regularly adjust their fares, but an
industry-wide match is far less common. A $3-rise occurred last
in June when Southwest also matched a change by Delta, Baker
said in a prior note.
CONSUMER IMPACT
Tuesday's news is another indication that airlines are not
translating savings from a year's decline in fuel prices into
lower ticket prices, a break from a decade ago when more
airlines vied for customers.
Consumers will have little choice but to accept the hike
because the five airlines control more than 80 percent of the
U.S. travel market, following four high-profile mergers.
The price hike is unlikely to decrease demand for corporate
travel, as employers accept higher fares as the cost of doing
business, industry consultant Robert Mann said. Airlines are
betting the rise will boost revenue even if leisure travel dips,
he said.
However, competition is still high on the busiest U.S.
routes. The lowest leisure fares were on average 24 percent
lower from a year earlier for the top 1,000 domestic routes,
according to a late December report by travel consultancy
Harrell Associates.
Mann said the price hike will help the airlines manage
growing labor costs and prepare for new contracts with wages
likely to balloon.
He said it may have the side effect of leaving planes
emptier, a plus when winter cancellations force airlines to
rebook customers onto other flights.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by
Eric Effron and Lisa Shumaker)