LONDON, April 3 The following table shows the percentage of
planned jet fuel consumption and the baseline price hedged by European airlines
to protect themselves against price fluctuations.
The figures are based on company quarterly and annual results or company
statements.
Company Disclosure Period Hedging Price
date percentage
*Ryanair 03/02/14 FY 2014 90 $980/tonne
(Apr 14-
Mar 15)
FY 2015 90 $960/tonne
Aer Lingus 24/02/14 Q1 14 87 $963/tonne
Q2 14 70 $959/tonne
Q3 14 55 $955/tonne
Q4 14 41 $942/tonne
2014 61 $956/tonne
EasyJet 23/01/14 Six months 77 $991/tonne
to 31 Mar
14
12 months 74 $982/tonne
to Sept 14
Full year 60 $951/tonne
to Sept 15
SAS Feb-Aug 14 80 n/a
May-Jul 14 20 n/a
Aug-Oct 14 7 n/a
Air France KLM 20/02/14 Jan-Dec 14 63 $970/tonne
Q1 66 $980/tonne
Q2 67 $970/tonne
Q3 64 $965/tonne
Q4 54 $960/tonne
Lufthansa 2014 77 n/a
2015 33 n/a
IAG* 28/02/14 Q1 14 87 n/a
Q2 14 75 n/a
Q3 14 64 n/a
Q4 14 49 n/a
2014 64 $1,000/tonne
* Includes British Airways, Iberia and Vueling
