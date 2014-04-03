LONDON, April 3 The following table shows the percentage of planned jet fuel consumption and the baseline price hedged by European airlines to protect themselves against price fluctuations. The figures are based on company quarterly and annual results or company statements. Company Disclosure Period Hedging Price date percentage *Ryanair 03/02/14 FY 2014 90 $980/tonne (Apr 14- Mar 15) FY 2015 90 $960/tonne Aer Lingus 24/02/14 Q1 14 87 $963/tonne Q2 14 70 $959/tonne Q3 14 55 $955/tonne Q4 14 41 $942/tonne 2014 61 $956/tonne EasyJet 23/01/14 Six months 77 $991/tonne to 31 Mar 14 12 months 74 $982/tonne to Sept 14 Full year 60 $951/tonne to Sept 15 SAS Feb-Aug 14 80 n/a May-Jul 14 20 n/a Aug-Oct 14 7 n/a Air France KLM 20/02/14 Jan-Dec 14 63 $970/tonne Q1 66 $980/tonne Q2 67 $970/tonne Q3 64 $965/tonne Q4 54 $960/tonne Lufthansa 2014 77 n/a 2015 33 n/a IAG* 28/02/14 Q1 14 87 n/a Q2 14 75 n/a Q3 14 64 n/a Q4 14 49 n/a 2014 64 $1,000/tonne * Includes British Airways, Iberia and Vueling (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Anthony Barker)