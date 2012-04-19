SINGAPORE, April 19 (IFR) - All eyes in India are focused skyward, as the government steps in to keep state-owned national carrier Air India flying. The company has begun restructuring its debt in what is the country's largest ever liability management exercise.

However, even with the jumbo Rs224.68bn (US$4.2bn) financial recast, the airline still needs to make major operational and business changes as it seeks to earn its first profit in some five years.

The restructuring comes at a time when other private players are suffering too. Kingfisher Airlines, for one, is in severe distress and might even file for bankruptcy - and that after already having gone through a similar restructuring exercise.

Indeed, even with government assistance, the problems faced by Air India remain considerable.

Along with long-term borrowings for purchasing its fleet, the carrier's total outstanding debt stood at an unsustainably high Rs431.12bn as at the end of September last year.

Its financial turnaround plans include a Rs300bn equity infusion from the state, staggered until 2020, which includes Rs67.5bn upfront, Rs190bn towards aircraft purchases and Rs45bn to fill wage bill and interest payment shortfalls.

On top of the equity, though, Air India is converting Rs214.98bn of debt facilities into three parts - Rs46.20bn of cash credit limits, Rs104.48bn of long-term and Rs74bn of short-term loans. FINANCIAL ENGINEERING In Air India's favour is that its 19-odd lenders are mostly public sector banks. So, naturally, they have agreed to provide relief to a fellow state-owned company by agreeing to haircuts and moratoriums.

On the long-term 15-year debt, Air India will be given a moratorium on interest for a year and a two-year moratorium on the principal amount. The long-term debt was also rejigged so that now it pays a uniform 11% interest rate to all lenders. That is 100bp to 125bp less than most of the bank debt it held.

The haircut is similar on the short-term loans which Air India proposes to refinance via a 15- to 20-year Rs74bn bond sale before September 30.

Again the government will be the key. As the bonds will be guaranteed by the state, they are expected to be picked up by pension and provident funds.

On top of that, the company has already announced plans to raise US$1bn from the offshore markets to replace expensive onshore debt with cheaper foreign money.

SBI Capital Markets advised on the financial restructuring. TURNAROUND PLAN If the financial workout seems straightforward, more serious questions arise over the operational changes needed to reduce day-to-day expenses. Air India's employee cost is Rs0.81 per ASKM (available seat kilometres) in the 2011 financial year, which is nearly double the industry average. (Jet Airways' is Rs0.39 and Kingfisher's Rs0.42.)

The company says it will rectify that by deploying proper planes on different routes, a strategy known as network modelling. The reengineering has been a long time coming. Air India started talking about an equity infusion from the government in 2010 and even hired SBI Caps to work on the detail. But the exercise was dropped after an initial contribution, as soon as the company realised that the problem needed to be handled at a much higher scale.

The problem stemmed from a fast-deteriorating financial condition, compounded by Air India's dwindling market share. Between 2008 and 2011, the company reported cumulative net losses of Rs201.92bn.

The proposals to deliver on a promise of positive Ebitda starting in 2013 include the spin-off of allied businesses - maintenance, overhaul and ground handling - which should help lower employee costs and bring in revenue.

"Air India has no option, it has to do all these changes within the set timeframe. In no circumstances should these fail," said a source.

If the company succeeds, though, hopes are that profitability may once again be restored.

Air India is on a par with peers using certain industry parameters, such as plane load factor and on-time performance.

And the carrier could in addition benefit from travel growth. Crisil, a local agency, has estimated domestic and international demand for the industry to grow at an annual pace of 12% between 2011-16. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Julian Baker)