SINGAPORE, April 19 (IFR) - All eyes in India are focused
skyward, as the government steps in to keep state-owned national
carrier Air India flying. The company has begun restructuring
its debt in what is the country's largest ever liability
management exercise.
However, even with the jumbo Rs224.68bn (US$4.2bn) financial
recast, the airline still needs to make major operational and
business changes as it seeks to earn its first profit in some
five years.
The restructuring comes at a time when other private players are
suffering too. Kingfisher Airlines, for one, is in severe
distress and might even file for bankruptcy - and that after
already having gone through a similar restructuring exercise.
Indeed, even with government assistance, the problems faced by
Air India remain considerable.
Along with long-term borrowings for purchasing its fleet, the
carrier's total outstanding debt stood at an unsustainably high
Rs431.12bn as at the end of September last year.
Its financial turnaround plans include a Rs300bn equity infusion
from the state, staggered until 2020, which includes Rs67.5bn
upfront, Rs190bn towards aircraft purchases and Rs45bn to fill
wage bill and interest payment shortfalls.
On top of the equity, though, Air India is converting Rs214.98bn
of debt facilities into three parts - Rs46.20bn of cash credit
limits, Rs104.48bn of long-term and Rs74bn of short-term loans.
FINANCIAL ENGINEERING
In Air India's favour is that its 19-odd lenders are mostly
public sector banks. So, naturally, they have agreed to provide
relief to a fellow state-owned company by agreeing to haircuts
and moratoriums.
On the long-term 15-year debt, Air India will be given a
moratorium on interest for a year and a two-year moratorium on
the principal amount. The long-term debt was also rejigged so
that now it pays a uniform 11% interest rate to all lenders.
That is 100bp to 125bp less than most of the bank debt it held.
The haircut is similar on the short-term loans which Air India
proposes to refinance via a 15- to 20-year Rs74bn bond sale
before September 30.
Again the government will be the key. As the bonds will be
guaranteed by the state, they are expected to be picked up by
pension and provident funds.
On top of that, the company has already announced plans to raise
US$1bn from the offshore markets to replace expensive onshore
debt with cheaper foreign money.
SBI Capital Markets advised on the financial restructuring.
TURNAROUND PLAN
If the financial workout seems straightforward, more serious
questions arise over the operational changes needed to reduce
day-to-day expenses.
Air India's employee cost is Rs0.81 per ASKM (available seat
kilometres) in the 2011 financial year, which is nearly double
the industry average. (Jet Airways' is Rs0.39 and Kingfisher's
Rs0.42.)
The company says it will rectify that by deploying proper planes
on different routes, a strategy known as network modelling.
The reengineering has been a long time coming. Air India started
talking about an equity infusion from the government in 2010 and
even hired SBI Caps to work on the detail. But the exercise was
dropped after an initial contribution, as soon as the company
realised that the problem needed to be handled at a much higher
scale.
The problem stemmed from a fast-deteriorating financial
condition, compounded by Air India's dwindling market share.
Between 2008 and 2011, the company reported cumulative net
losses of Rs201.92bn.
The proposals to deliver on a promise of positive Ebitda
starting in 2013 include the spin-off of allied businesses -
maintenance, overhaul and ground handling - which should help
lower employee costs and bring in revenue.
"Air India has no option, it has to do all these changes within
the set timeframe. In no circumstances should these fail," said
a source.
If the company succeeds, though, hopes are that profitability
may once again be restored.
Air India is on a par with peers using certain industry
parameters, such as plane load factor and on-time performance.
And the carrier could in addition benefit from travel growth.
Crisil, a local agency, has estimated domestic and international
demand for the industry to grow at an annual pace of 12% between
2011-16.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Julian Baker)