(New throughout, adds more comments from companies, analyst,
updates stock price)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 22 U.S. airlines on Thursday forecast
enormous fuel savings in 2015 but hinted that ample consumer
demand would allow them to avoid fare discounts and pass savings
on to shareholders.
Share prices rose across the industry after four airlines
said they will save hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel
costs starting this year, with global oil prices down more than
57 percent since June. Fuel is the biggest variable cost for
airlines, often representing a third or more of total operating
expenses.
The carriers said they plan to use the fuel savings to pay
down debt and return cash to shareholders. They gave no
indication that they would pass savings along to customers.
On Thursday, Southwest Airlines estimated it would
save $1.7 billion on fuel in 2015. Delta Air Lines
tallied its 2015 savings at more than $2 billion, while fuel
price forecasts from United Airlines and Alaska Airlines
promised similar cost reductions.
Southwest's stock surged more than 8 percent.
The airlines' guidance for unchanged unit revenue
year-over-year beat analyst expectations, according to UBS
analyst Darryl Genovesi. Investors had feared that growing
domestic capacity and a global economic slowdown would result in
negative guidance, he said.
The carriers said they had already dipped into savings to
repurchase shares, with Delta buying $500 million worth of
stock, Southwest buying back $200 million and United buying back
$100 million last quarter. Executives said they expected more
buybacks to come.
Returning cash to shareholders is a new phenomenon in an
industry that struggled to make a profit a decade ago. At the
same time, industry consolidation has reduced competitive
pressures, allowing airlines to avoid a race to slash airfares
when fuel costs fall.
"Several of you have asked us if we are pricing to account
for the lower fuel prices," said Andrew Harrison, senior vice
president of planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines,
during the carrier's quarterly earnings call. "And the answer is
no."
United Airlines spokeswoman Megan McCarthy explained, "it
has been our position all along that fares are not cost-driven.
They are demand driven."
Still, airline fuel savings have been muted by hedges put on
months ago when the carriers expected the price of oil to rise.
Southwest and United each paid a premium to close out most of
their hedges for 2015, although United still anticipates $870
million in hedge-related costs this year.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)