* Fall in oil price expected to bring benefits next year

* Air France-KLM, Lufthansa count cost of strikes

* Currency effects counter oil price drop

* Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, IAG report 29-31 Oct

By Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher

BERLIN/PARIS, Oct 24 Europe's airlines will feel the full benefits of lower oil prices only next year and third quarter results from Lufthansa and Air France-KLM will show the damage done by recent strikes.

After years of painful adjustment to high fuel costs, the recent drop in oil prices may seem an obvious windfall for airlines but hedging strategies and currency effects soften its impact and some analysts fear it could herald an era of falling yields.

Jet fuel, derived from crude oil, accounts for around one third of the operating cost of airlines and the recent sharp drop in the price of oil to near $80 a barrel boosted shares in carriers.

However, with many airlines hedging their kerosene purchases months in advance, the impact of a drop in oil prices will take time to come through.

Hedging enables airlines to lock what they pay for a proportion of future fuel needs, protecting them against oil price spikes but meaning they miss out on some of the immediate benefits of lower prices.

Germany's Lufthansa hedges up to 5 percent of its exposure for the next 24 months, meaning that at any time up to 85 percent of its needs are covered, a model that is common in Europe.

"The falling oil price will hardly bring any relief for Lufthansa this year because it has strongly hedged its purchases," Equinet analyst Jochen Rothenbacher said.

Robin Byde from Cantor Fitzgerald estimates fuel costs could be about 6-8 percent lower for European airlines next year.

In addition, the fall of the euro against the dollar means Europe's airlines, which have many dollar-related costs, get less benefit than their rivals in the United States.

"The question is not the oil price, but what the euro cost of fuel is," Stephen Furlong at Davy pointed out.

Since the end of June when jet fuel cargo prices in northwest Europe peaked at just above $1,000 a tonne, the price of the commodity in dollar terms has fallen 19 percent.

But the euro has lost 7 percent over the same period. The net benefit to eurozone industrial consumers has been a 12.7 percent decline in jet prices denominated in euros.

"With the combination of oil and currency moves right now, we are seeing an increase in the relative competitiveness of U.S. and dollar-linked airlines compared to European ones," the financial director of a European airline told Reuters.

YIELDS UNDER PRESSURE?

Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle, which reported on Thursday, has just 23 percent of its expected fuel consumption hedged for the coming 12 months, compared to levels of around 65-80 percent for major carriers. That means it is best placed to quickly take advantage of lower fuel prices.

But negative currency movements wiped out 129 million crowns from its third quarter results against a 21 million gain from lower fuel prices.

Analysts also say that historically, when oil prices have been low, yields - or how much an airline charges per passenger - have also been weak.

"The peak yield for airlines was in 2007, when the oil price was high," Cantor Fitzgerald's Byde said.

Fellow analyst Furlong from Davy agrees with that view.

"Historically, there has been a good correlation between fuel falling and yields being softer. There's the concern that if oil is falling, then the economy is weaker."

Europe's established carriers are facing a struggle to cut costs to allow them to compete better with low-cost rivals.

Labour relations have suffered as a result.

Air France-KLM, which reports on Wednesday Oct. 29, has already said a two-week strike by pilots in September will cost it up to 500 million euros ($630 million).

Lufthansa pilots have staged a series of strikes this year in a dispute over retirements benefits, including a 30-hour stoppage earlier this week.

Results are expected to be good for the low-cost carriers Ryanair and easyJet, and more upgrades to guidance and shareholder payouts could be on the cards, the analysts said.

Lufthansa reports quarterly figures on Oct 30, IAG, the parent of British Airways and Iberia, on Oct 31.

Ryanair will release first-half results on Nov 3 and easyJet will report full-year results on Nov 18.

(1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro) (Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Keith Weir)